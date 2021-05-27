Cancel
The San Jose gunman appeared to specifically target his victims, sheriff says

By Jason Hanna, Josh Campbell, Amir Vera, CNN
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe gunman who killed nine colleagues at a light rail yard in Northern California before taking his own life appeared to target his victims, a sheriff told CNN on Thursday. During Wednesday morning's rampage at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) property in San Jose, the shooter -- identified as Sam Cassidy -- told a local union official there that "I'm not going to shoot you," Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said.

