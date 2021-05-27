August Bioservices Closes $23.6 Million Series A Extension to Expand U.S. Biopharma Manufacturing Capabilities
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- August Bioservices,LLC, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing drug discovery, development, and pharmaceutical manufacturing services, closed a $23.6 million Series A extension, led by Polaris Partners, who joined existing investor Oak HC/FT. The proceeds will go toward expanding August’s manufacturing capacity and capabilities to advance the technology platforms needed to support production of sterile injectable medications.www.biospace.com