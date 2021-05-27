August Bioservices Closes $23.6 Million Series A Extension to Expand U.S. Biopharma Manufacturing Capabilities

Acquisition Signals Company Growth & Friendly Merging of Once Competitive Businesses. Phoenix – Highway 85 Creative, the company known for advancing the human experience through custom commercial installments and graphics, today announces it has acquired Architectural Impressions, an exhibit design company acclaimed for quality and creativity. This move further cements Highway 85’s position as the leader in event & tradeshow design, commercial interiors and custom graphics, and pairs the best from both businesses. Highway 85 customers will now enjoy added rental capabilities, deck structures and highly experienced fabricators, while Architectural Impressions customers will now have access to more in-house capabilities like top tier printing and metal fabrication. Bringing the two companies together benefits all involved, through an expanded facility, production improvements and more.