Parades, ceremonies set to commemorate Memorial Day
BRISTOL — 10 a.m. service, Oak Ridge Cemetery, American Legion Post 143. ELKHART — Memorial Day parade starts at 2 p.m. on Main Street. GOSHEN — Rogers Park, 8:45 a.m., with the service moved to the Pike Street bridge; county war memorial, Elkhart County Courthouse in the downtown, 9 a.m. The parade starts at 10:15 a.m. at Main and Jefferson streets and ends at Oak Ridge Cemetery, with a wreath placement at 11 a.m. Joseph Farrell will serve as parade marshal, and the post will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.www.goshennews.com