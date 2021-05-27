Cancel
Elkhart County, IN

Parades, ceremonies set to commemorate Memorial Day

By The Goshen News
Goshen News
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISTOL — 10 a.m. service, Oak Ridge Cemetery, American Legion Post 143. ELKHART — Memorial Day parade starts at 2 p.m. on Main Street. GOSHEN — Rogers Park, 8:45 a.m., with the service moved to the Pike Street bridge; county war memorial, Elkhart County Courthouse in the downtown, 9 a.m. The parade starts at 10:15 a.m. at Main and Jefferson streets and ends at Oak Ridge Cemetery, with a wreath placement at 11 a.m. Joseph Farrell will serve as parade marshal, and the post will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

