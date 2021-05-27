Cancel
Elkhart County, IN

Tractor clubs host contest

By THE GOSHEN NEWS
Goshen News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOSHEN – The Elkhart County 4-H Farm and Garden Tractor Clubs hosted their annual contest on Saturday, May 8, and Sunday May 16, at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds. Total scores from a written test, parts identification and driving through an obstacle course were compiled to determine the winners in each age category, according to a news release. The first and second place winners in each category will represent Elkhart County in the Area 10 Contest and compete against winners from Kosciusko, Lake, LaPorte, Marshall, Porter, Saint Joseph and Starke Counties in June. The top three participants at the Area Contest will compete at the Indiana State Fair in August.

