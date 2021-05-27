Las Animas County to receive $2,817,620 from American Rescue Plan

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL HUERFANO...SOUTHEASTERN FREMONT...NORTHEASTERN CUSTER AND WESTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM MDT At 243 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Florence to 15 miles northeast of Greenhorn Mountain to near La Veta. Movement was east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Southwestern Pueblo, eastern Junkins Burn Scar, Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, eastern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, Florence, Walsenburg, La Veta, Pueblo Reservoir, Penrose, Greenhorn Mountain, Pueblo West, Rye, Beulah, San Isabel, Colorado City and Wetmore. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.