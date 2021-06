It’s been interesting to watch things move quickly in the theatrical market as Regal theaters and associated chains under Cinemark began to come to life now that they see both firm dates for being able to open in a lot of states as well as the vaccination push. The debut of Black Widow, which has been delayed from its February 2020 release date due to the pandemic, is getting closer as it’s set for a July 9th, 2021 debut (both in theaters and as a Disney + Premiere Access title) and it signifies a really big step forward because it’s essentially the launching point of four Marvel films this year with Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home included.