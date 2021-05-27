Intermap Enters Strategic Agreement with TATA Communications, Enables Major Energy Infrastructure Program in the Middle East, Expands Commercial Markets to India and Saudi Arabia

Cloud and data infrastructure has quickly developed as an important and widely debated topic within the global development agenda, with countries around the world facing a significant shift in the digital data ecosystem. The recent World Development Report 2021 highlights how data is an asset holding enormous value for development, and therefore the storage, processing and accessibility of data are all essential elements to realize this value. Consequently, the decisions governments make, and the data models they choose, affect not only the lives of citizens and the private sector, but can also impact progress towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).