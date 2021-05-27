Intermap Enters Strategic Agreement with TATA Communications, Enables Major Energy Infrastructure Program in the Middle East, Expands Commercial Markets to India and Saudi Arabia
Establishes opportunity to support 80% of the world's mobile subscribers in over 200 countries. Commercial markets rebounding quickly with growing demand around the world for Intermap's elevation data-as-a-service. DENVER, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP) (OTCQX: ITMSF) ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in geospatial intelligence...www.thechronicle-news.com