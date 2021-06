PUEBLO — Boulder football made a bit of a gamble when the team decided to be one of the 12 Class 5A squads to defer their 2020-2021 season from the fall to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday night at Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl Stadium, that wager almost paid off when the fourth-seeded Panthers faced No. 2 Far Northeast for the Season C state football title.