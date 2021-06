Whether we like it or not, money is an essential part of living in today’s society. Have you ever wondered why our parents taught us to save for a rainy day? As we age, we start to realize how important money is. For some, money keeps on coming. But for many of us, we live from paycheck to paycheck. No matter how much we save, it’s never enough. Imagine if you could live a day without debt- student loans, home loans, etc., wouldn’t it be so much easier? But unfortunately, life doesn’t work that way. In reality, we are all just trying to make it through and try to pay the debt that we owe on time.