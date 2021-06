I will be one of the first to speak out about this. I am all for trading Russell Westbrook for Ben Simmons! Yes, I get that Ben Simmons just recently played terrible in a critical game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks. Yes, I get the "hack a Simmons" method in a game but I still believe that Ben Simmons is the better player. This hype about how bad Ben Simmons is will all go away in a few weeks and anybody who thinks Simmons is a mediocre basketball player knows nothing about basketball.