PEKIN — The bats of the Pekin High School baseball team fell silent on Thursday in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division showdown with Mediapolis. The visiting Bulldogs scored six runs in the second inning and never looked back, shutting out the Panthers 9-0, taking over second place in the conference. Pekin failed to score for the second straight night after being shut out, 2-0, in an SEISC crossover contest with Burlington-Notre Dame and have scored just one run in three losses over three straight nights of competition.