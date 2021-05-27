Cancel
Arkansas State

SEC Announces Early Season Television Schedule For Arkansas, Others

hogville.net
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE — The SEC has released the television schedule for the early season games this fall including Arkansas. The Razorbacks will open the season on Saturday, Sept. 4, by hosting Rice at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+ and SECN+. Rice is a former Southwest Conference foe of Arkansas. The Hogs lead the all-time series 35-29-3 with the last meeting in 1991.

