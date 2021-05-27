Virtual Fleet Week New York schedule to feature dozens of action-packed videos: FOLLOW, LIKE, COMMENT, SHARE
New York’s traditional kickoff to summer returned, May 26, when the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard launched Virtual Fleet Week New York 2021. Fleet Week New York has been part of the fabric of the nation’s largest city since the event was first held in 1984. The annual celebration of the maritime services typically involves public ship tours, band performances and demonstrations.www.militarynews.com