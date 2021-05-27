Severe weather summary from yesterday

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Frontier County in southwestern Nebraska Southeastern Hayes County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 933 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Curtis, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Quick, Bluegill Haven Campground, Willow View Campground and Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 27 and 46. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH