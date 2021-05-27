Cancel
Hayes County, NE

Severe weather summary from yesterday

Custer County Chief
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScattered thunderstorms developed early in the afternoon Wednesday (May 26, 2021 and quickly strengthened to strong or severe levels. Storms continued through the evening and into the early overnight hours. A couple particularly intense thunderstorms prompted tornado warnings for Hayes County (with reported tornadoes in Dundy and Hitchcock Counties). Reports...

County
Hayes County, NE
Frontier County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Frontier, Hayes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Frontier County in southwestern Nebraska Southeastern Hayes County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 933 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Curtis, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Quick, Bluegill Haven Campground, Willow View Campground and Red Willow Reservoir State Recreation Area. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 27 and 46. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH
Frontier County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Frontier, Hayes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:01:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Frontier; Hayes THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN FRONTIER AND SOUTHEASTERN HAYES COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However, heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.