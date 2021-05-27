Helping small businesses will help Alaska's tourism season

Alaska was anticipated to welcome 1.3 million tourists by cruise ship in 2020 before the pandemic brought tourism to a halt. The economic loss from a canceled cruise ship season in 2020 alone totals $3 billion, with 2,180 businesses at direct risk — many of which are small family owned businesses. In early April, Gov. Mike Dunleavy put forth a proposal to rescue the 2021 Alaska tourism season and prevent another $3 billion hit to the economy. The governor pledged to take the necessary steps to help Alaskans by putting forth an aggressive aid package to keep these businesses viable through to the 2022 tourism season.