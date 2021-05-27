The fingers in the PFD cookie jar

To the editor: It becomes a sad state of affairs when the elected government can’t follow the guidelines set before them, violating the trust of the people who elected them. It is time that the elected body get the “sticky” fingers out of the PFD cookie jar and pay the residents what we are supposed to be getting per the way the current guidelines are written, as well as compensate for the shortcomings of previous years. It is not the public’s fault that the politicians cannot balance the budget.