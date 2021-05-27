Alexander Avakian

In the face of racial injustice, Leroy took the initiative in 2020 to help drive Fox Rothschild’s firmwide response to racial discrimination. Like many Americans, Leroy was horrified by the murder of George Floyd. She and several Black associates at the firm desperately wanted to apply their legal skills to address the pernicious effects of racial injustice. A relative newcomer who joined Fox in its Philadelphia office in January 2018, Leroy went straight to the top, asking firmwide managing partner Mark Morris to support firm attorneys working pro bono to represent protesters detained by police. Morris agreed, and Leroy ’s overture served as the seed from which the firm grew a national response to institutional racism. Recognizing additional needs in the Black community, Leroy expanded the pro bono effort, with firm leadership’s approval, to assisting Black-owned small businesses with insurance matters related to damage caused during the social unrest. To further focus the efforts of Fox attorneys eager to assist the effort, Leroy worked with the firm’s Knowledge Management department to consult local organizations in select cities to identify three discrete areas where legal assistance would have the most impact: criminal justice, small business support and housing issues.