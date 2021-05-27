Cancel
Alexander Avakian

Cover picture for the articlePK Law welcomes Associate Alexander Avakian to the Firm's Corporate and Real Estate Group. Prior to coming to PK Law, Mr. Avakian was an Associate in a California firm where he counseled clients in highly regulated industries, including cannibas. He assisted clients with navigating issues related to regulatory compliance, entity formation and general business transactions. Mr. Avakian received his Juris Doctor from Syracuse University College of Law.

Diversity Initiative 2021: Olufunke Leroy

In the face of racial injustice, Leroy took the initiative in 2020 to help drive Fox Rothschild’s firmwide response to racial discrimination. Like many Americans, Leroy was horrified by the murder of George Floyd. She and several Black associates at the firm desperately wanted to apply their legal skills to address the pernicious effects of racial injustice. A relative newcomer who joined Fox in its Philadelphia office in January 2018, Leroy went straight to the top, asking firmwide managing partner Mark Morris to support firm attorneys working pro bono to represent protesters detained by police. Morris agreed, and Leroy ’s overture served as the seed from which the firm grew a national response to institutional racism. Recognizing additional needs in the Black community, Leroy expanded the pro bono effort, with firm leadership’s approval, to assisting Black-owned small businesses with insurance matters related to damage caused during the social unrest. To further focus the efforts of Fox attorneys eager to assist the effort, Leroy worked with the firm’s Knowledge Management department to consult local organizations in select cities to identify three discrete areas where legal assistance would have the most impact: criminal justice, small business support and housing issues.
The List: Austin-area intellectual property law firms

The 2021 list of local law firms with an intellectual property group in Austin tracks patent prosecution work and other IP needs, such as trademark and copyright registrations. The list is open to any law firm with an Austin-area office that handles IP work. The ABJ gathers information from surveys sent to firm representatives. Only offices that respond are considered for the list.
Litigation Firms

Information was obtained from firm representatives and BBJ records. Information on the List was supplied by individual firms through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the BBJ. Only those that responded to our inquiries or those with available data were listed. Ties are broken by number of firm-wide attorneys.
Ivanti appoints Daniel Spicer as VP of security

Ivanti announced the appointment of Daniel Spicer as the company’s new vice president of security. This reinforces Ivanti’s commitment to protecting its customers and raising the bar for security as threat actors continue to grow in sophistication. Spicer will help enhance the company’s overall cybersecurity infrastructure by working with engineering...
Kothari Legal Services procures legal consultation

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI/ThePRTree): Kothari Legal Services, the leading solution for hassle-free assistance in Legal Draftingmanagement, Real Estate, Corporate Due Diligence for MergersAcquisitions, Litigation, and Contract Review gives free consultation and legal advice to startups and budding entrepreneurs. Their team is known for delivering the most cost effective...
Karen Hargett

In her new role, Karen will be responsible for fostering a culture of performance, accountability, and ethical standards, and developing strategies and initiatives to engage and drive business. She will be working to maintain a professional workplace for the growing company on a larger scale.
Culture, client communication help determine firm value

Asking price is about more than merely calculating bull market-inflated multiples of revenue or earnings. If you’re the principal of a registered investment adviser, a hybrid or an advisory firm affiliated with an independent broker-dealer, there are probably entities interested in partnering with or acquiring you. And with advisory sector...
Khoa Do Joins Winston & Strawn As M&A Partner In California

Khoa Do has joined Winston & Strawn LLP in the firm’s Silicon Valley office as corporate partner and chair of the Northern California Corporate Practice. Before joining Winston & Strawn, Khoa worked as a partner at DLA Piper’s Palo Alto office in California for over two years. He focuses his...
Insurance Legislation & Regulation: Midyear Report

Law360 (Jun 23, 2021, 12:06 p.m. EDT) – As many appeal-level companies struggle to resuscitate financial loss lawsuits during the COVID-19 crisis, New Jersey lawmakers have urged insurance companies to offer more specific coverage for state policyholders for damage due to future pandemics. Here Law360 looks at these and other...
The Benefits and Drawbacks of an LLC

A Limited Liability Company (LLC) is a business structure that is particularly useful in the formation of small businesses. It combines some of the benefits and features of a business partnership with those of a corporation, providing business owners additional protection for their personal assets like their home or car.
LITIGATION PARALEAL

Immediate opening: Downtown law firm seeking experienced (5 years) litigation. Paralegal for a partner in a paperless environment. Paralegal must handle complex cases and includes electronic and court filings, tracking relevant deadlines and time/billing (STI/TABS program). Job description/requirements:. Specific case load assigned with the following responsibilities:. Work with assigned attorney...
The Stigma of Dementia

There is a stigma attached to dementia even though it does not affect as many as most people believe. This is according to a new survey by AARP. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush tlaked with Sarah Lenz Lock, the organization's senior vice president for Policy and the Executive Director of the Global Coucnil on Brain Health about the disparity and what people should be looking to do.