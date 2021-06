Ask the Rov: When am I allowed to take a Jewish business associate to civil court?. Chazal derive from the posuk “asher tasim lifneihem” that all disputes between Jews must be adjudicated in beis din and one may not go to a civil court even if their law is the same as the Torah. Seeking justice in court is a chilul Hashem – as it gives them prestige and displays preference to man-made law over Torah – and one who does so is considered to have raised his hand against Moshe and the Torah.1 The prohibition is so serious that one who goes to civil court is ostracized and some poskim write that he should not be counted in a minyan,2 and the civil court’s ruling is not recognized by halacha.3.