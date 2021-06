An Altamont man was injured Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Mason Township, Effingham County Sheriff’s Department reported. Mark E. Bushue, 57, was taken to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital after his truck was hit by a vehicle, driven by Morris D. Wharton, 80, of Mason, at 4:52 p.m. on May 17 at 300 Avenue and 750 Street west of Mason. Wharton did not report any injuries from the crash.