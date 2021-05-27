News Release - REVISED Town Council to Hear Comments on Planning Commission Proposed Amendments. . .

PURCELLVILLE, VA. May 27, 2021 — In keeping with the new Comprehensive Plan to preserve Purcellville’s small-town feel, the Planning Commission has proposed to amend the Zoning Ordinance so that buildings constructed in the Town’s Historic Downtown / Central Commercial District (C-4 Zoning District) be limited to a by-right height of two and one-half stories and 35 feet as measured from the street front. As proposed, the amendment would allow buildings to be constructed up to three stories and 45 feet if a Special Use Permit is first obtained from the Town Council, following public hearings.