Railroad crossing closure in Newton ahead next week
They’ll be working on the railroad next week so you should work on your detour plans through Newton. Indiana Railroad has requested a road closure to complete maintenance work on the Illinois Route 130 crossing (South Van Buren) in the city. The anticipated work dates are June 2 and 3. Drivers are asked to use the Illinois Department of Transportation detour routes and allow time to reach your destination during the rail crossing project.www.hometownregister.com