Newton, IL

Railroad crossing closure in Newton ahead next week

By Hometown Register Staff
hometownregister.com
 17 days ago

They’ll be working on the railroad next week so you should work on your detour plans through Newton. Indiana Railroad has requested a road closure to complete maintenance work on the Illinois Route 130 crossing (South Van Buren) in the city. The anticipated work dates are June 2 and 3. Drivers are asked to use the Illinois Department of Transportation detour routes and allow time to reach your destination during the rail crossing project.

