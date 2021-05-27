Cancel
Purcellville, VA

News Release - First Virtual

purcellvilleva.gov
 22 days ago

PURCELLVILLE, Va. May 27, 2021 — The Purcellville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is pleased to introduce the first virtual concert of the Music in the Tabernacle series. On Saturday, June 5, visit the Purcellville Parks and Recreation Facebook page at 7:00 p.m. to see local performers Ben Demase and Megan Waltman. This is the first of four virtual concerts featuring eight local musicians and bands recorded in the Bush Tabernacle by OHM Productions with Loudoun DJ as the host. Watch for the four concerts each Saturday in June, 2021.

purcellvilleva.gov
Purcellville, VA
