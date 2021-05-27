Driver injured, ticketed in Watson Township crash

A Chicago woman was injured on May 20 when her vehicle flipped over after leaving a roadway in Watson Township, Effingham County Sheriff’s Department reported. Sallie M. Wettstein, 23, was taken to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment after the single-vehicle crash at 7:17 a.m., May 20, along 1200 Street, a half mile south of 1000 Avenue north of Watson. Wettstein was driving a vehicle north along 1200 Street when she lost control, causing the vehicle to slide off the roadway. She then overcorrected, causing her vehicle to flip over three times before landing on the passenger side.