Watson, IL

Driver injured, ticketed in Watson Township crash

By Hometown Register Staff
hometownregister.com
 17 days ago

A Chicago woman was injured on May 20 when her vehicle flipped over after leaving a roadway in Watson Township, Effingham County Sheriff’s Department reported. Sallie M. Wettstein, 23, was taken to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment after the single-vehicle crash at 7:17 a.m., May 20, along 1200 Street, a half mile south of 1000 Avenue north of Watson. Wettstein was driving a vehicle north along 1200 Street when she lost control, causing the vehicle to slide off the roadway. She then overcorrected, causing her vehicle to flip over three times before landing on the passenger side.

www.hometownregister.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident#Watson Township#Driving#Improper Lane Usage#Landing#Lost Control#Treatment
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

1 killed, 1 critically injured in crash on Lake Shore Drive near Douglas: police

A person was killed, and another person was critically injured, in a crash Sunday night on Lake Shore Drive near Douglas on the South Side. About 7:30 p.m., a man was speeding in a vehicle southbound on Lake Shore Drive with another male passenger, when he lost control of the vehicle in the 3500 block of South Lake Shore Drive, and struck a tree, Chicago police said. The force from the crash caused the car to catch fire.
Illinois StateMagic 95.1

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Effingham County, ILEffingham Radio

Monday Police Blotter

Effingham Police arrested 25 year old Cody L. Smith of Pana for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Cody was issued an NTA and was released. Effingham Police arrested 26 year old Dalton G. Higgs of Benton for possession of <5g of meth and drug paraphernalia. Dalton was issued an NTA and was released.
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

Motorcyclist dies in Fulton River District crash

A man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Friday in the Fulton River District. A 38-year-old man was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee about 9 p.m. in the 900 block of West Grand Avenue when he crossed the center line and collided with a man driving a 2007 Suzuki, Chicago police said.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Man killed in Marynook crash: police

A man was killed and another injured in a crash early Sunday in Marynook on the South Side. About 12:35 a.m., an 18-year-old man was driving a Chevy Cruz south on Dorchester Avenue when he was struck by a Lexus sedan traveling east at the intersection of 83rd Street, Chicago police said.
Freeport, ILWIFR

Freeport man injured after gang-related shooting near S. Chicago Avenue

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport man was injured after a shooting in the city Sunday night. On May 16 at approximately 9:18 p.m., Freeport police officers were sent to the area of S. Chicago Avenue and Iroquois Street for a shots fired call. During the investigation, officers learned that a 22-year-old man had been taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to Freeport police.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Girl, 15, shot in Washington Park

A 15-year-old girl was shot Monday in Washington Park on the South Side. Authorities responded to the shooting about 3:25 p.m. in the 6100 block of South King Drive, according to Chicago fire officials. The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was “stable but serious,” officials said.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Man, 57, accused of leaving hoax pipe bomb at Bryn Mawr Red Line, drawing massive police response

Prosecutors said a 57-year-old bartender and graphic artist with no criminal record left a phony pipe bomb at a bus stop next to the Bryn Mawr Red Line station earlier this month, prompting a brief halt to train service and a response by the bomb unit. James Clark, who faces a single felony charge of terrorism/false report, went before a Cook County judge on Sunday during a bail hearing ...
Cook County, ILblockclubchicago.org

11-Year-Old Accused With Two Others Of Carjacking Man In Uptown, Authorities Say

UPTOWN — An 11-year-old boy is one of three people accused of carjacking a man in Uptown Saturday afternoon, police and prosecutors said. The 11-year-old is facing felony charges in juvenile court following the weekend attack in the 600 block of West Buena Avenue. John Daniels, 19, of the 6800 block of South Dorchester Avenue, was also charged and ordered held without bail in Cook County court Monday.