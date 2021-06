(Green Lake) After being shuttered for more than two years, a legendary gathering place in picturesque Green Lake has come roaring back to life thanks to a multi-million-dollar makeover and the entrepreneurial vision of its new owners. The historic Heidel House, which closed its doors in the spring of 2019, recently reopened as a completely remodeled hotel and conference center. The property has been redeveloped by Lighthouse Hotel Development Group, a division of Lighthouse Hospitality Group, and is owned by Green Lake Hotel Group, LLC. Consolidated Construction Company Inc. was the general contractor on the project.