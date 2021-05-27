FMH Carmi Medical Clinic celebrates one year

CARMI — Fairfield Memorial Hospital is cordially inviting the public to join them for a One Year Anniversary Celebration of the Horizon Healthcare Carmi Medical Clinic to be held on Thursday, June 3rd, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors will be able to tour our renovated, modern, comfortable exam rooms and meet the staff that are working at the Carmi Clinic. A free cookout will be held in the parking lot serving hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, baked beans, drinks and Tropical Snow cones. Light refreshments will be served inside. We will also be giving away several door prizes and one grand prize for a lucky winner. The drawings for the door prizes and grand prize will be held at 5pm but you do not have to be present to win.