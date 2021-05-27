Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carmi, IL

FMH Carmi Medical Clinic celebrates one year

By Hometown Register Staff
hometownregister.com
 17 days ago

CARMI — Fairfield Memorial Hospital is cordially inviting the public to join them for a One Year Anniversary Celebration of the Horizon Healthcare Carmi Medical Clinic to be held on Thursday, June 3rd, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors will be able to tour our renovated, modern, comfortable exam rooms and meet the staff that are working at the Carmi Clinic. A free cookout will be held in the parking lot serving hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, baked beans, drinks and Tropical Snow cones. Light refreshments will be served inside. We will also be giving away several door prizes and one grand prize for a lucky winner. The drawings for the door prizes and grand prize will be held at 5pm but you do not have to be present to win.

www.hometownregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Fairfield, IL
City
Carmi, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Services#Health Care Services#Cvs Pharmacy#Fmh Carmi Medical Clinic#The Carmi Clinic#Cisne Clinics#Dot#Ortho#Cvs Pharmacy#Carmi Medical#Walk Ins#Grand Prize#Laboratory Services#Drive#Light Refreshments#Non Emergent Services#Open Monday Friday#Door Prizes#Parking#Behavioral Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Illinois State1470 WMBD

State COVID roundup 5/17: new cases under 1k

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With the state of Illinois officially in the Bridge Phase of Restore Illinois and marching towards a full reopening by mid-June, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced a couple of statistics on the proper trajectory for a full reopening. For one, the 24-hour new...
Illinois Statepontiacdailyleader.com

Weekend numbers indicate Illinois moving closer to Phase 5

It should not take long to see how well the residents of Illinois have reacted to the bridging process as the state moves closer to Phase 5. It is likely there should be data provided by the end week in the form of new cases being reported. If the trend...
White County, ILfordcountyrecord.com

COMMUNITY FOUNDATION: Exciting time of year for Community Foundation

The business of a community foundation is to manage donors’ funds to benefit the community. If ever there’s a time of year when that’s most evident, it is now. Following our announcement of Spring Grant awards totaling over $25,000, we are opening our Summer Grants Cycle, during which we will award another $25,000 to nonprofits for support of projects and services that enhance quality of life for White County residents.
Illinois StateKFVS12

Ill. rental payment program open to landlords

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program is now open for landlords. Housing providers and/or landlords may begin the joint application starting on Monday, May 17 through Monday, June 7. Tenants will have until Monday, June 14 to complete their portion of the landlord-initiated application. Starting on...
Illinois StateKFVS12

946 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 946 new cases of COVID-19, including six additional deaths, on Monday, May 17. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,367,214 cases, including 22,445 deaths. A total of 23,846,737 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
Carmi, ILseillinoisnews.com

HHS provides $241,206 to businesses in Carmi under CARES Act

Through the fourth quarter of 2020, businesses in Carmi received $241,206 in health-related relief from the CARES Act issued by the Department of Health and Human Services. According to numbers reported through the fourth quarter of 2020, businesses in Illinois received $5.2 billion in health-related relief from the CARES Act issued by the Department of Health and Human Services. The largest recipient of funding in the state was Advocate Health and Hospitals Corporation with a total of $316 million. The average loan size in the city was $26,801 while the state's average loan amount was $335,543.