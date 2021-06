Despite spending the last half-decade toiling away in mediocrity, the Denver Broncos are one of the most storied franchises in history. Throughout nearly 62 years as an organization, the team has boasted some of the most recognizable names in league history. Names like John Elway, Steve Atwater, and Terrell Davis are household names for fans of football. Hoping to escape from the aforementioned mediocrity, the Broncos must rely heavily on the faces of the franchise. While many players on the team are legitimate candidates, these three are the bonafide faces of the 2021 Denver Broncos.