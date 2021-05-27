'Cruella' review: Emma Stone is wickedly wonderful in Disney's stylish prequel

I guess I'm princess-phobic? I don't care about royalty in real life or on the screen, and that goes double for animated movies. As "Ratatouille" and "The Incredibles" filmmaker Brad Bird often points out, animation is a medium, not a genre, and it can be used to tell almost any story. But my favorites among Disney's many classics tend not to tell stories about princesses who end up marrying boring princes because they kissed them or put a shoe on them or whatever. I'll give those women points for not being born into splendor — Disney princesses tend to marry into their titles — but if falling in love with some dude is the whole point of a movie, it's a "no" for me, dawg.