'Cruella' review: Emma Stone is wickedly wonderful in Disney's stylish prequel
Imagine "The Devil Wears Prada" on steroids, set in '70s London, with Anne Hathaway's character vengeful rather than sweet. Sounds kind of great, right?. When I first heard about "Cruella," the live-action Disney origin story of the "101 Dalmatians" villain Cruella de Vil, I may have rolled my eyes a bit. This is me going back in time to retract that eye-rolling: "Cruella" is an absolute kick, and if you've been looking for a reason to go back to movie theaters, here it is.