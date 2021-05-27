Cancel
Easy 'thumb test' may identify fatal heart condition, researchers suggest

By Fox News
healthleadersmedia.com
 22 days ago

A simple "thumb palm test" may indicate whether someone has an ascending aortic aneurysm, or a potentially fatal ballooning of a large artery in the heart, researchers say, suggesting the test be included in standard physical exams, especially for those with a family history of aortic aneurysm. #1 — 'COVID...

www.healthleadersmedia.com
Women's HealthMedicalXpress

Iron deficiency anaemia in early pregnancy increases risk of heart defects, suggests new research

In animal models, iron deficient mothers had a greatly increased risk of having offspring with congenital heart disease (CHD). A team of University of Oxford researchers, funded by the British Heart Foundation, have identified an entirely new risk factor for congenital heart disease (CHD). Using an animal model system, researchers have shown that if the mother is severely iron deficient and anemic during early pregnancy, this greatly increases the risk that her offspring will have heart defects.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Research identifies missed COVID-19 cases by retrospective testing of throat swabs

Research published today in the Journal of General Virology has identified missed cases of SARS-CoV-2 by retrospective testing of throat swabs. Researchers at the University of Nottingham screened 1,660 routine diagnostic specimens which had been collected at a Nottingham hospital between 2 January and 11 March 2020 and tested for SARS-CoV-2 by PCR. At this stage of the pandemic, there was very little COVID-19 testing available in hospitals, and to qualify patients had to meet a strict criterion, including recent travel to certain countries in Asia or contact with a known positive case.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Researchers identify a molecule critical to functional brain rejuvenation

Recent studies suggest that new brain cells are being formed every day in response to injury, physical exercise, and mental stimulation. Glial cells, and in particular the ones called oligodendrocyte progenitors, are highly responsive to external signals and injuries. They can detect changes in the nervous system and form new myelin, which wraps around nerves and provides metabolic support and accurate transmission of electrical signals. As we age, however, less myelin is formed in response to external signals, and this progressive decline has been linked to the age-related cognitive and motor deficits detected in older people in the general population. Impaired myelin formation also has been reported in older individuals with neurodegenerative diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis or Alzheimer's and identified as one of the causes of their progressive clinical deterioration.
ScienceEurekAlert

Researchers identify new gene that may increase risk of ALS

MINNEAPOLIS - Researchers have identified a new gene that may increase a person's risk of developing ALS, according to a new study published in the June 16, 2021, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The gene, called TP73, produces a protein to help regulate the life cycle of a cell. Researchers found that some people with ALS have mutations in this gene and that the mutations may interfere with nerve cell health.
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
Diseases & TreatmentsNewswise

Obesity and hypertension: Researchers discover novel mechanisms

Newswise — Hypertension is a widespread comorbidity of patients with obesity that greatly increases the risk of mortality and disability. In recent years, researchers have found that a high-calorie diet increases the density of blood vessels (hypervascularization) in the hypothalamus - an important "eating control" area in our brain. Researchers hypothesized that elevated hormone levels of leptin are associated with a higher risk of developing hypertension. However, the exact mechanisms that contribute to the condensed growth of blood vessels in the hypothalamus were unknown.
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

CDC Acknowledges Heart Risk to Young People, Must Discontinue COVID-19 Vaccination in People ≤ 30

LOS ANGELES, CA – America’s Frontline Doctors released the following statement today in response to the announcement by the Centers for Disease Control that they will hold a June 18th emergency meeting of The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice (ACIP) to address increased rates of inflammation of the heart muscle and heart lining after COVID-19 vaccination, particularly in young people. In a June 10th meeting the CDC disclosed, as of May 31, 475 cases of myocarditis/pericarditis were reported to VAERS of Americans age 30 and younger. The conditions called myocarditis and pericarditis can cause permanent heart damage. AFLDS is currently suing the Dept. of Health and Human Services to prevent additional emergency use authorizations of COVID-19 vaccines.
Boston, MAbostonnews.net

Gene responsible for increased risk of infantile fragility

Washington [US], June 18 (ANI): Researchers from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) report a new genetic cause, unrelated to osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), for the 23 fractures that occurred in-utero to a mother with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (EDS) hypermobility type. An intrauterine fracture is a rare finding during routine prenatal imaging....
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Research may lead to rapid, accurate, point-of-care testing for COVID

A team of scientists headed by SANKEN (The Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research) at Osaka University demonstrated that single virus particles passing through a nanopore could be accurately identified using machine learning. The test platform they created was so sensitive that the coronaviruses responsible for the common cold, SARS, MERS, and COVID could be distinguished from each other. This work may lead to rapid, portable, and accurate screening tests for COVID and other viral diseases.
CancerMedicalXpress

Researchers identified the protein responsible for cancer's aggressiveness

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men, according to the American Cancer Society. It's also one of the trickiest cancers to diagnose and treat. But new research from the University of Georgia has identified a protein that appears to prevent the cancer from spreading to and colonizing the bone, providing a new target for future therapeutics.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Diseases & Treatmentsnewslanes.com

Heart attack warning: Avoid certain activities if you have a heart condition

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) advises people diagnosed with a heart condition to “avoid strenuous everyday activities”. This can include carrying very heavy objects, heavy DIY, or digging in the garden. Highly competitive and vigorous sports, such as squash, may not be the best way to spend your time. Any activity that involves breath-holding, grunting or straining may put the heart under unnecessary pressure.