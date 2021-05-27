Clergy Corner for May 28, 2021

Recently, Diane and I went to Houston, Texas to visit with family and finally get to hold our seven-month-old grandson. While there, we participated in the worship experience of the Mercy Street Worship Community of Chapelwood United Methodist Church. Mercy Street is a congregation that is geared toward ministering to those in recovery, brokenness, and homelessness. I had heard of Mercy Street when I attended a conference eight or nine years ago. They had caught my attention due to an unusual outreach ministry, where once a month they led worship under one of the interstate highways interchanges to reach the homeless population in an intentional way.