Houston, TX

Clergy Corner for May 28, 2021

Journal & Sunday Journal
 22 days ago

Recently, Diane and I went to Houston, Texas to visit with family and finally get to hold our seven-month-old grandson. While there, we participated in the worship experience of the Mercy Street Worship Community of Chapelwood United Methodist Church. Mercy Street is a congregation that is geared toward ministering to those in recovery, brokenness, and homelessness. I had heard of Mercy Street when I attended a conference eight or nine years ago. They had caught my attention due to an unusual outreach ministry, where once a month they led worship under one of the interstate highways interchanges to reach the homeless population in an intentional way.

