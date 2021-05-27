Cancel
Nueces County, TX

Nueces County Reports Two COVID-19 Related Deaths

Corpus Christi, Texas
22 days ago
 22 days ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District received notification of two COVID-19 related deaths. The patients were 2 females in their 50’s and 80’s. The comorbidities of the patients included diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia. Our condolences go out to their families and friends. Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

All Nueces County residents must make every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Here are Public Health strategies we should all be following:

● Practice social distancing with everyone outside of your immediate household.

● Wear a mask when in public.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home and at work.

● Get vaccinated as soon as eligible.

