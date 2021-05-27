Broken Bow Preschool Project to be Completed in a Few Weeks

BROKEN BOW–The Broken Bow preschool project broke ground in September 2020 and is now just weeks away from being completed in July. “The goal is to be done by July 1 and start moving in from the Custer building over to the new preschool for the following school year, definitely be starting up school in August up at North Park with our Pre-K through [age] 5 so we’re excited about that,” Superintendent Darren Tobey told KCNI/KBBN.