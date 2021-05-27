Cancel
GOP counters Biden's infrastructure plan with $928 billion offer as President's adviser slams opposition

Clayton News Daily
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Republicans made a $928 billion counteroffer to President Joe Biden's sweeping infrastructure proposal Thursday morning as one of the President's closest advisers rallies allies to embrace the White House's proposals. The group of Senate Republicans negotiating with Biden on infrastructure unveiled their latest infrastructure counter-proposal Thursday morning, just ahead...

www.news-daily.com
