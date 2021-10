Update 3.33 has been released for Fortnite and here are all the changes and fixes added with this patch. There have been a number of issues happening with the Fortnite servers as of late and the main thing has been a crashing issue. The servers will stay up thankfully, so this patch won’t take up much space at all and players won’t have to wait the usual amount of time while things get fixed up. The patch will automatically download the next time players start up the game. Here are the patch notes for Update 3.33 of Fortnite.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO