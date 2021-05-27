Rolls-Royce will now build you any car you want, but it will cost millions

The Aston Martin DBX is a car that all right-thinking petrolheads should hate on principle. It’s an SUV, which already is a huge black mark against it, but more gallingly it’s an SUV from a manufacturer that, hitherto this point, has exclusively made two-door sports cars, with the occasional four-door sports saloon thrown into the mix. Of course, Aston Martin isn’t the first sports car manufacturer to do so. Porsche did it first in the early 2000s with the Cayenne, Maserati did so in 2016 with the Levante, Lamborghini did it a couple of years back with the Urus, and Ferrari will be following suit in the next couple of years with the Purosangue (literally ‘pureblood’ or, more accurately, ‘thoroughbred’).