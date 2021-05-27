MARACUJA SECRET BACKYARD GARDEN REOPENS

Jazmin Vargas is thrilled to pieces to have her restaurant open again after over a year of construction and remodelling. The location was literally rebuilt from scratch. The rebuild and relaunch may be the most well-timed in the history of restaurant renovating; having closed up shop in February 2020 for the construction, the business completely missed the pandemic and is now opening simultaneously with the rest of the state. With an extra 200 square feet of new dining room space and about the same amount for dining al fresco, the restaurant is sure to elevate the culinary scene in Glen Ellen.