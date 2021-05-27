MARACUJA SECRET BACKYARD GARDEN REOPENS
Maracuja, located at 279 Grand Street in Williamsburg, has just revealed their new secret backyard garden. The hidden oasis had been closed to the public for many years, but new owners Erik Plambeck and Kelly Winrich have reopened this charming spot. To access it, guests can walk through the bar past the pool table and through the door marked “Private” to discover a lush yard that seats 20 comfortably and can also be booked for intimate private events.cititour.com