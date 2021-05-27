Cancel
Celebrities

Friends' Aniston, Schwimmer Reveal They Had Major Crushes on Each Other

 17 days ago

With you. Hey, Today's the day The friends re union is out on HBO, Max. So you know you can just cancel your day. And watch it over and over and over again if you want in the reunion special, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer admit that they used to crush on each other. Here's what Jennifer Aniston said. We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel. You know, Lots of people end up dating their co stars. I was just looking into the relationship of Zach Ephron and Vanessa Hudgens after re living high school musical one a couple of weekends ago. What a joy it was. I showed it to my Children Don. And guess what? It was riveting. Fantastic and everything. I wanted it to me for them, though, was there They liked it too. Okay, good. But for me it was very, very special s O. They say a Ross and Rachel romance almost happened in real life that they will understand each other. Yeah, he said the first season I had a major crush on Jen. But it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that. And then, of course, Brad Pitt was in the.

Jennifer Aniston
Brad Pitt
Vanessa Hudgens
David Schwimmer
#Hbo#Real Love#Hbo#Reveal#Dating#Stars#Weekends#People
