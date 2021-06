The retail sector in Jamestown had one of its best first quarters ever this year, according to statistics released by the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner. The retail sector for Jamestown reported $32.6 million in taxable sales and purchases in January, February and March of 2021. This is a 14.1% increase from 2020 with $28.6 million in sales and $26.6 million in 2019. The $32.6 million appears to be the most retail activity in Jamestown during the first quarter of any year, according to the North Dakota tax department.