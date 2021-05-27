School board ponders use, necessity of exit interviews
The Buena Vista school district board of directors continued to discuss if the board should be involved in district employee exit interviews at their meeting May 11. The board had previously discussed whether it should take part in exit interviews as a way to stay abreast of any trends in what was motivating employees to leave the district. However, if more than two members of the board attended an interview or reviewed the contents of an interview, then that meeting would have to be made public.www.chaffeecountytimes.com