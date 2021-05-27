Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buena Vista, CO

School board ponders use, necessity of exit interviews

By Max R. Smith, Times reporter
Chaffee County Times
 17 days ago

The Buena Vista school district board of directors continued to discuss if the board should be involved in district employee exit interviews at their meeting May 11. The board had previously discussed whether it should take part in exit interviews as a way to stay abreast of any trends in what was motivating employees to leave the district. However, if more than two members of the board attended an interview or reviewed the contents of an interview, then that meeting would have to be made public.

www.chaffeecountytimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Education
City
Buena Vista, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Members#School Boards#Job Interviews#Job Boards#Committee Members#Times#Exit Interviews#Board Policy#Viable Staff#Meeting#Competent Staff#Teachers#Confidential Knowledge#District Administration#Employees#Editor#Personnel#Chosen#Monetary Reasons#Firing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Chaffee County, COarkvalleyvoice.com

A Look at County and Municipal Vaccination Rates

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced late last week that it would ease up on requirements for facemasks and social distancing for fully vaccinated individuals. The move caught state and local leadership by surprise, causing public health entities such as Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) to say “not so fast”.