Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Yee joins other state treasurers in divestment threat over fossil fuels

By Cole Lauterbach
thecentersquare.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee is threatening to pull taxpayer funds from any bank that heeds the Biden administration’s calls to refuse loans to the fossil fuel industry. Yee signed onto a letter sent this week to Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry from West Virginia...

www.thecentersquare.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimberly Yee
Person
John Kerry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasurers#Coal Mining#Fossil Fuel Divestment#Fossil Fuels#State Funds#Arizonans#The Biden Administration#Esg#Democratic#Financial Institutions#Taxpayer Funds#Climate John Kerry#Investment#Political Figures#Governor#Banks#Taxpayers#Investors#Lawful Energy Companies#Critics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Industrycryptonews.com

The hypocrisy of G7: Criticise Bitcoin Mining but Protect Fossil Fuel Industry

George Ferns, Lecturer in Management, Employment and Organisation, Cardiff University, Marcus Gomes, Lecturer in Organisation Studies and Sustainability, Cardiff University. The climate crisis is certain to be a hot topic at the G7 summit in Cornwall. While the leaders of the world’s richest countries agree in theory on the need to reach net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest, they remain faithful to a fossil fuel industry reluctant to substantively change its business model.
Energy IndustryBuffalo News

Letter: Legislation to attach fees to fossil fuels helps WNY

Here and throughout the United States, businesses are creating jobs – and profits – by expressing publicly their commitment to reducing climate change and promoting climate action. They realize that global warming threatens assets, operations, supply chains and, indeed, our entire way of life, through sea level rise, record-breaking heatwaves and fire seasons, Lake Erie algal blooms, Lake Ontario flooding and droughts.
Maine Stateredgreenandblue.org

Maine lawmakers pass landmark bill to divest from fossil fuels

LD 99—”An Act to Require the State to Divest Itself of Assets Invested in the Fossil Fuel Industry”—cleared the state Senate Tuesday in a 19-13 vote. It passed the House last week over the objections of Republicans like state Rep. Michael Lemelin (R-88), who asserted that lowering carbon emissions will kill trees.
U.S. Politicsjioforme.com

ACORE Finance Forum featuring speakers from the Ministry of Energy, Congress, and FERC

Sign up for the June 15-16 virtual event experience now. Washington DC — Under the new administration, which promises to face the climate crisis, corporate sustainability efforts are skyrocketing as businesses increase their investment in the future of clean energy. The American Renewable Energy Council (ACORE), which has been leading the production of renewable energy finance and policy events for nearly 20 years, considers how the outlook for renewable energy trading will evolve to meet this growing demand. We are hosting the ACORE Finance Forum to help you. Virtually the ACORE Finance Forum, June 15-16, brings experts from across the renewable energy market, including the sector’s largest and most influential investors, developers, utilities, manufacturers, advisors and buyers. The next stage of gathering, renewable energy financing and investment.
Real EstateUrban Milwaukee

State Treasurer Launches Homeownership Initiative

Wisconsin’s state treasurer and local community action agencies are launching a new statewide network to improve homeownership opportunities and prevent foreclosures. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski announced the new Take Root Wisconsin network on Wednesday. The program will connect community organizations, realtors, lenders, government officials and other related groups to “build...
Maine StateEnvironmental Leader

Maine $17B Pension Fund Directed To Divest From Fossil Fuels

In a U.S. first, the state of Maine has passed legislation – bill LD99 – directing the $17 billion Maine Public Employee Retirement System (PERS) to divest $1.3 billion from fossil fuels within 5 years and directs the Treasury to do the same with other state funds. The move makes Maine the first U.S. state to commit to fossil fuel divestment through legislation.
Maine Stateresponsible-investor.com

Maine passes ‘groundbreaking’ fossil fuel divestment act in US first

Maine has become the first US state to adopt legislation which will divest public assets from fossil fuels. The “groundbreaking” law places the 200 largest listed oil and gas companies, and the 30 largest listed coal-fired power plant operators on a state investme. You must have a SUBSCRIPTION or FREE...
Industrybakingbusiness.com

Nestle joins fight over fuel surcharges

KANSAS CITY — Nestle SA has joined a bevy of food manufacturers such as Campbell Soup Co. and Conagra Brands Inc. and numerous other companies claiming four Class 1 railroads conspired to set fuel surcharges to the detriment of shippers, according to a recent court filing. Nestle Purina Petcare Co....
New York City, NYtheexaminernews.com

Letter to the Editor: Fossil Fuel Interests Using Scare Tactics to Sink Important State Bill

A recent letter to this newspaper claimed that the Climate and Community Investment Act (S4264A/A6967) is nothing more than a disguise for a gas tax to be levied on our region (“Proposed Carbon Tax Would Be Hardship for New York’s Drivers,” May 25-31). Kudos to the fossil fuel companies and their allies for once again misrepresenting the facts in order to confuse the issue.
Maine StatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Maine moving ahead with fossil fuel divestment plans

Maine lawmakers are advancing a plan that would require the state's pension managers to cut investment ties to the fossil fuel industry over the next five years. Legislation approved by the House of Representatives on Thursday would require the state Treasurer's office to "divest" any fossil fuel holdings from its retirement portfolios by 2026.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fossil fuels are definitively the new tobacco

Former hedge fund manager, host of CNBC’s "Mad Money" and investment guru Jim Cramer declared in January of last year he was “done with fossil fuels… we’re in the death knell phase. They’re tobacco.”. Not everyone was so sure about this at that time — but now there’s no disputing...
Energy Industryamnesty.org

Governments must stop conniving with fossil fuel industries to burn our rights

The world’s richest governments are effectively condemning millions of people to starvation, drought and displacement through their continued support of the fossil fuel industry, Amnesty International said today. The organization’s new policy briefing offers a damning assessment of global failures to protect human rights from climate change, and outlines how human rights law can help hold governments and companies to account.
Energy Industrytheintelligencer.com

Letter: Teachers retirement system must divest from fossil fuels

When I heard that the New York State Teachers Retirement System has increased its over $300 million investment in coal reserves, I had to check if I had gone back in time; unfortunately, it is 2021, and the investments in coal, and all fossil fuels, are still rising. NYSTRS has an estimated $4 billion invested in all fossil fuels, which goes against New York’s passed Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which calls for the end of fossil fuel use by 2050.
Energy Industryenergynews.us

States threaten to boycott banks if they don’t lend to fossil fuels

TRANSITION: Republican-led states such as West Virginia, Texas and Louisiana attempt to delay the clean-energy transition by threatening retaliation against banks that refuse to lend to coal, oil and gas companies. (The Guardian) ALSO:. • A White House advisory group’s report on ways to invest in disadvantaged communities affected by...