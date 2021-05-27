My great pizza challenge

Scouting Report: The Roccbox is easy to use and can make a pizza in a minute. It comes with everything you need to get started (except for dough, but that’s the e. Gozney’s Roccbox is a tiny green oven you can put anywhere in your backyard. From there, you just connect it to a propane tank and switch it on— it’s really as easy as that. After about 15 minutes, the thermometer on the side of the Roccbox will be hovering around the orange zone (I love how they have the dial color coated rather than having to get way too close to read numbers), which means the stone inside of the pizza oven ready to use — and extremely hot. I buy my dough from the pizza place across the street (but it’s also super easy to make at home), stretch it out on the pizza peel they provide (metal is way better than wood), add some toppings, and chuck it in the oven. The Roccbox also comes with a little pizza turner so you can rotate your pizza in the oven to ensure it gets cooked through evenly. After about a minute, the pizza is done, and I’m always amazed. Not only at how fast it is, but how good it is. Every. Single. Time. You can also put a baking dish or a cast iron pan in there and make some steak or pork chops, if that’s your thing—and the way it sears vegetables (in seconds) makes me smile everytime.