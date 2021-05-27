New London man arrested on drug and weapons charges

(New London MN-) A New London man is under arrest after a drug bust in New London Tuesday. The 50-year-old man faces drug and weapons charges after agents of the CEE-6 Drug and Gang Task Force and the Kandiyohi and Meeker County SWAT Team executed two search warrants at 11 a.m. Tuesday...one was at a home in Peaceful Hills on 192nd Avenue and the other was on Cedar Street Southeast in New London. Officers found methamphetamine, hash oil, hallucinogenic mushrooms, and a pistol and rifle that had been stolen in Yellow Medicine County in 2016. Charles Jacob Whitcup wasn't home at the time but was arrested shortly afterward in Ottertail County. The investigation is ongoing.