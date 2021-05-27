Cancel
New London man arrested on drug and weapons charges

By JP Cola
(New London MN-) A New London man is under arrest after a drug bust in New London Tuesday. The 50-year-old man faces drug and weapons charges after agents of the CEE-6 Drug and Gang Task Force and the Kandiyohi and Meeker County SWAT Team executed two search warrants at 11 a.m. Tuesday...one was at a home in Peaceful Hills on 192nd Avenue and the other was on Cedar Street Southeast in New London. Officers found methamphetamine, hash oil, hallucinogenic mushrooms, and a pistol and rifle that had been stolen in Yellow Medicine County in 2016. Charles Jacob Whitcup wasn't home at the time but was arrested shortly afterward in Ottertail County. The investigation is ongoing.

Minnesota StateMarietta Daily Journal

Judge rules trial for former Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright can proceed

A Minnesota judge ruled Monday that a trial for Kimberly Potter, the former police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April, can proceed. Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu said Monday there was probable cause for Potter’s second-degree manslaughter charge to continue and set a tentative start date for the trial in December.
New London, MNkmrskkok.com

Motorcycle Accident in Rural New London

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office dispatched to a rural New London address on Sunday for a report of an off road motorcycle accident. A 20 year old man had fallen off his off-road motorcycle in Colfax Township and broke his leg. New London Ambulance transported the man to Rice Hospital.
Kandiyohi County, MNSouthern Minnesota News

Off-Road Motorcyclist Injured In Kandiyohi County Crash Sunday Afternoon

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. An off-road motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Kandiyohi County on Sunday afternoon. On May 16, at about 2 p.m., the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 22000 block of 5th St NW, in rural New London, for a report of an off-road motorcycle accident.