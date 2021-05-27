CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market Expected size Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2026

 2021-05-27

Major advances in the liquid handling technologies are resulting in automated liquid handling system with an appropriate level of reliability, integrity, and reproducibility, especially in the drug discovery, specifically in screening campaigns ranging millions of compounds. In the drug discovery, streamlining screening operations using the automated liquid handling system is gaining...

Scientist

Improving Reproducibility with Automated Liquid Handling

Transferring and dispensing liquids are simple and mundane tasks that have profound influences on experimental results. Using manual single-channel pipettes to transfer samples or reagents is commonplace among researchers. Incorporating multi-channel pipettes improves productivity to an extent, but that benefit diminishes as the number and scale of experiments increase. Researchers can improve the speed, precision, and reproducibility of their liquid handling by making the switch to an automated system.
SCIENCE
