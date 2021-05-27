Cancel
Salisbury, MD

'2nd Cast Metal Menagerie' artist Meet and Greet at Salisbury Zoo

stardem.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY – Salisbury University’s Fulton School of Liberal Arts and the Salisbury Zoo invite Zoo visitors to a “Meet and Greet” reception for the 2nd annual Cast Metal Menagerie. This event celebrates the incredible work of Salisbury University sculpture students and their professor Bill Wolf. This is the second sculpture exhibit at the Zoo sponsored through the Salisbury University-Salisbury Zoo Faculty Learning Community.

