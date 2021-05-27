Many additional issues need attention
There has been a heartening, unprecedented national response to police violence stoked by the videotaped murder of George Floyd a year ago. This is a sharp rebuke to the usual militaristic police response that we have seen so often during slavery, after Reconstruction, Jim Crow, as well as the massacres and their aftermath in East St. Louis in 1917 and four years later in the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921—and the Civil Rights Movement that continues today.www.stlamerican.com