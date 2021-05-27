Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Many additional issues need attention

By Editorial Calendar
St. Louis American
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been a heartening, unprecedented national response to police violence stoked by the videotaped murder of George Floyd a year ago. This is a sharp rebuke to the usual militaristic police response that we have seen so often during slavery, after Reconstruction, Jim Crow, as well as the massacres and their aftermath in East St. Louis in 1917 and four years later in the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921⁠—and the Civil Rights Movement that continues today.

www.stlamerican.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Racial Discrimination#Race#Tulsa Race Massacre#Police Violence#The Civil Rights Movement#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Gainesville, FLGainesville.com

'Achievement gap' is rooted in systemic racism

An “achievement gap” is a term usually given to describe the observed disparities in academic performance on racial/ethnic and socioeconomic grounds. I am the African American daughter of two college-educated parents living in one household. I was identified as gifted in kindergarten. I have attended schools for the gifted and talented from elementary to high school. Yet, even with choice grades and high-test scores, I was denied my first and second choice of a middle school magnet program. Programs that my classmates, whose grades were no better than mine and, in some cases, worse than mine were accepted.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

The war for attention

Never have humans talked, tweeted or texted more words — and found it more difficult to be heard. Why it matters: In this era of nonstop noise, every person must be a skillful communicator. Yet most struggle at it. Customers and employees are demanding to know what companies stand for....
Magnolia, MSmagnoliagazette.com

Armchair Ponderings Systemic Racism, Bah Humbug!

Please keep in mind that Armchair Ponderings is an opinion column and that I have written over 800 opinions in the last 23 years. I am thankful to the publisher of the Magnolia Gazette for allowing me the space without editing the content of sometime controversial Ponderings. This time I will again tread on a socially sensitive subject. I touched on it in a column on October 29, 2020.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Biden allocates additional $46M to "unexpected urgent" migration needs

President Biden will devote $46 million in additional funding to meet "unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs," the White House announced Friday. Why it matters: The surge of migrants at the southern border is one of the most prominent crises facing the administration. Migrant apprehensions at the border remain near 20-year highs, Axios' Stef Kight writes.
MilitaryDaily Ardmoreite

LTE: Area cemeteries need more attention

Those who are supposed to be taking care of Clearview Cemetery don’t seem to be doing their job. On Sunday, May 30 several veterans, scouts, and volunteers met to place flags on the veterans graves. It was sad to see the head stones falling over. Also the graves were sunken in and full of water. The grass was not mowed either. We have done this the past two memorial days and nothing has changed.
Corvallis, ORCorvallis Gazette-Times

Mailbag: U.S. needs to admit many more migrants

The U.S. has lost about 600,000 people to COVID-19 in the past year. Every night the TV news features some story about employers who cannot find employees to work for them as they try to reopen businesses, especially in the hospitality/service industries. News also features people who would like to...
Congress & Courtsemporiaindependentmessenger.com

McEachin issues statement on addition of federal holiday

WASHINGTON D.C — Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) issued a statement following House passage of S. 475, the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, to designate June 19th as a federal holiday. “June 19th is an important day for our nation and its history. Recognized as the oldest celebration to mark...
Danville, VAGoDanRiver.com

Suicide prevention needs urgent attention

Suicide continues to be a leading cause of death across the U.S. Our members of Congress must do more and act now to make suicide prevention a national priority. Every person and our communities nationwide need access to immediate, affordable, and quality crisis care and mental health services. As a...
CollegesPosted by
Reason.com

OU Anti-Racist Seminar: 'In the Classroom, Free Speech Does Not Apply'

During an online training seminar for graduate students at the University of Oklahoma (OU), two presenters urged English instructors to purge all problematic speech from their classrooms. They even asserted—incorrectly—that the Supreme Court had empowered university employees to prohibit students from engaging in hate speech. The Foundation for Individual Rights...
New York City, NYlawofficer.com

Activist who supported “defunding the police” now blames cops for surging crime

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... NEW YORK—Brittany Packnett Cunningham, an MSNBC contributor who was appointed in 2015 to serve on President Barack Obama’s “Task Force on 21st Century Policing” recently claimed that surging crime in America is “the fault of the police.” She explained that “Defunding the police is not just about taking money out of an institution that continues to prove ineffective… It’s also about refunding the people.”
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The Supreme Court teaches students an important lesson on free speech

David Cole is national legal director of the ACLU and a professor at Georgetown University Law Center. He represented Brandi Levy before the Supreme Court. Nearly 50 years ago, in Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District, the Supreme Court announced that students do not “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate.” The decision is justly celebrated as recognizing that students have speech rights inside school, as the court ruled that Mary Beth Tinker could not be punished for wearing a black armband to school to protest the Vietnam War. But the victory came with strings, as the court recognized that school authorities need broad leeway to regulate student speech in school if it causes — or even might cause — “substantial disruption.”
IndustryOttumwa Courier

SUTTERLIN: Planetary degradation needs more attention

In 1962, a little noticed news item said that Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles, which both Russia and the U.S. eagerly developed and tested, dumped vast quantities of exhaust pollutants into the atmosphere. In fact, in the stratosphere where the air is very thin, the ratio of rocket pollutants to air takes on shocking proportion. In spite of this, governmental and lately ever more private rockets pollute the stratosphere. Unfortunately, this news item left no positive results.
Celebrationsnysut.org

Many Threads, One Fabric: 'Juneteenth: We Need to Celebrate!'

Friday, June 18, 4-5:30 p.m. (EDT) Join us for a discussion with educators statewide about the history of Juneteenth and why it’s important for us to celebrate. Zoom registration is required to participate. "'Juneteenth: We Need to Celebrate!" is part of NYSUT's ongoing Many Threads, One Fabric series of virtual...
Summit County, OHAkron Leader Publications

County redistricting issues need addressing

Summit County is the poster child for gerrymandering — the art of slicing and dicing a population to the advantage of one political party. When our U.S. Congressional districts were drawn in 2011, each then holding about 700,000 people, Summit’s population of 540,000 should have fit nicely into two districts, with one congressional representative largely focused on our county’s issues. Instead, the county was jig-sawed into four pieces and no representative lived here or had a primary constituency here. Summit is the fourth largest Ohio county, but for the last 10 years we have had no voice in the U.S. Congress. That means our residents’ specific concerns for jobs, health care, safety and infrastructure have largely been overtaken by the voices in other counties whose issues may not match ours.
ElectionsPosted by
Cleveland.com

Call of states’ rights over voting issues deflects attention from real motivations

In his essay, “Joe Manchin stands up for ideals – and democracy” (June 13), Ted Diadiun mentions that Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia will most likely derail the “For the People Act” which “would vacate several states’ efforts to combat election fraud and usurp the states’ constitutionally guaranteed authority to regulate their own elections” (Diadiun’s words).
Religionmybuckhannon.com

Death and religion: ‘Excess deaths’ sweep through Amish and Mennonite communities during COVID-19 pandemic

Sunday church service in Amish country is more than just belting out hymns, reading Bible passages and returning home an hour later to catch a football game or nap. It’s an all-day affair: A host family welcomes church members – between 20 to 40 families – into their home to worship and have fellowship with one another from morning to night. Church is a biweekly activity; each gathering takes place in a member’s home and is a key ritual in the Amish community which values in-person communication.
Mississippi StateBiloxi Sun Herald

Descendants of Mississippi slaves should receive reparations, advocacy group says

Leo Carney doesn’t want Congress to stop with Juneteenth. The co-founder of the Mississippi chapter of the American Descendants of Slavery wants to see reparations paid to the majority of Black Mississippians who trace their lineage to chattel slavery in the United States, during the nearly 250 years when that institution shaped the country’s economy, culture and even the Constitution.