Many additional issues need attention

Summit County is the poster child for gerrymandering — the art of slicing and dicing a population to the advantage of one political party. When our U.S. Congressional districts were drawn in 2011, each then holding about 700,000 people, Summit’s population of 540,000 should have fit nicely into two districts, with one congressional representative largely focused on our county’s issues. Instead, the county was jig-sawed into four pieces and no representative lived here or had a primary constituency here. Summit is the fourth largest Ohio county, but for the last 10 years we have had no voice in the U.S. Congress. That means our residents’ specific concerns for jobs, health care, safety and infrastructure have largely been overtaken by the voices in other counties whose issues may not match ours.