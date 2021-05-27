Two hurt when packed ATV rolls near Melrose

(Melrose MN-) An ATV with 5 people on board rolled in Stearns County Tuesday evening. The sheriff's department says shortly after 6 p.m. they were notified that an ATV rolled while taking a left turn near Thunder Road and County Road 168 in Melrose Township. The driver 34-year-old Roxane Johnson of Melrose wasn't hurt. 50-year-old passenger Trina Hinnenkamp of Melrose suffered scrapes, and a juvenile passenger suffered an ankle injury when the vehicle rolled on top of them. Passersby were able to lift the ATV off the victim before ambulance crews arrived. Officials believe speed was the primary cause of the crash, and all of the ATV occupants had been wearing seatbelts.