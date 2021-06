One of Ali Yanez’s, vice president of LifeSpa at Life Time favorite tricks to apply your dry shampoo powder is with a fluffy makeup brush for a more even distribution. “Simply dip your brush in the powder and tap it lightly on the edge of the container or bottle to remove excess product. Sweep the brush wherever your hair gets greasy: along your part, bangs, and at the crown of your head,” she says. “Let the dry shampoo sit for a few minutes while you go about getting ready, then massage it lightly into your scalp, brush through your hair, and style as usual.”