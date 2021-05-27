Wings to Fly

PALM CITY ― Have you ever just looked at an old barn and thought, ‘Wow, this would make a great wedding venue!’? Probably not, since most of us are not blessed with that kind of foresight. But David Gonzalez is one of the fortunate folks with the gift of vision, and seeing the potential in something the rest of us would probably overlook.

