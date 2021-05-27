Surfers For Autism hosted their third ‘Back to the Beach’ session at Jensen Beach on Saturday, May 23. The pilot program, run with volunteers, is working to determine if it is viable as a regular program in the county. The program provides children and adults with autism, as well as the parent or guardian of a child with autism, a safe environment to experience the thrill of surfing under the guidance of a skilled and trained surf instructor. For more information and updates visit www.surfersforautism.org.