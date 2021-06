By thinking small, a team of researchers might have just made a big step forward in the fight to protect bees from insecticides. Using a pollen-sized microparticle that contained a certain enzyme, a group of scientists was able to create an “antidote” to organophosphate-based insecticides, according to a Cornell University release. The resulting study — funded by the USDA's National Institute for Food and Agriculture, the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation — found that the bees that ingested high doses of these microparticles had a 100% survival rate when exposed to malathion, while bees that had no contact with the microparticles died.