Fire department celebration planned
The Mapleton Fire Department invites one and all to join together Saturday, May 29, to celebrate the volunteer organization’s centennial. The fire department’s 100th anniversary committee, in concert with other local organizations, has planned a day-long celebration featuring historical presentations, food, live music and a splash party at the local swimming pool, plus a 5K race. Anniversary committee members in charge of planning are Dave Coder, Hunter Corbin, Missy Bousum, Amanda Corbin, Chris Corbin and Kristi Keel.www.huntingdondailynews.com