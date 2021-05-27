Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mapleton, PA

Fire department celebration planned

By REBECCA BERDAR For The Daily News
huntingdondailynews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mapleton Fire Department invites one and all to join together Saturday, May 29, to celebrate the volunteer organization’s centennial. The fire department’s 100th anniversary committee, in concert with other local organizations, has planned a day-long celebration featuring historical presentations, food, live music and a splash party at the local swimming pool, plus a 5K race. Anniversary committee members in charge of planning are Dave Coder, Hunter Corbin, Missy Bousum, Amanda Corbin, Chris Corbin and Kristi Keel.

www.huntingdondailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mapleton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverside Park#Event Planning#Fire Officials#Open Fire#State Department#Mapleton Borough#Children#American Legion#The Potters Band#Mapleton Community Pool#Fire Department#Mapletonfire Com#Ioof Cemetery#Fire Department Members#Department Officials#Fire Chief#Fire Queen#Fire Princess Pageant#Memorial Day Saturday#Riverside Memorial Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Independent

TV reporter who broke story of Bill Clinton tarmac meeting with Loretta Lynch dies of apparent suicide

The death of Birmingham TV anchor and former Alabama college football player Christopher Sign is being investigated as a suicide, police have said.After a 911 call at 8.13am on Saturday, police and fire personnel arrived at a residence in Hoover, south of Birmingham, Alabama, and found the 45-year-old dead. “Our deepest sympathy is shared with Chris’s loving family and close friends,” the Vice President and General Manager of Sinclair Broadcast Group Eric Land said. “We have lost a revered colleague whose indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only...
POTUSPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Israel swears in new coalition, ending Netanyahu's long rule

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel’s parliament on Sunday narrowly approved a new coalition government, ending the historic 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and sending the polarizing leader into the opposition. Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu turned rival, became prime minister after the 60-59 vote. Promising to...